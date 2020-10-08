Maulbronn

Schienenbus fährt auf der Stichstrecke

Erstellt: 9. Oktober 2020, 00:00 Uhr
Schienenbus fährt auf der Stichstrecke Schienenbus in Maulbronn-West. Foto: privat

Maulbronn (pm). Bis zum 18. Oktober fährt immer sonntags der Ausflugszug Klosterstadt-Express zum Stadtbahnhof in Maulbronn. Am letzten Tag, Sonntag, 18. Oktober, kommt laut einer Mitteilung des Verkehrsclubs Deutschland von

Maulbronn
Weiterlesen
Wasser als Elixier der Mönche

Wasser als Elixier der Mönche

Maulbronn. Das Brunnenhaus mit dem dreischaligen Brunnen gehört zu den beliebtesten Fotomotiven innerhalb der Maulbronner Klosteranlage. Tatsächlich waren die Zisterzienser-Mönche Meister des Wasserbaus, und das Wissen um die Wassertechnik garantierte… »